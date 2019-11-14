Philadelphia has its eyes set on next week’s game.
While their Class 2A second-round matchup with Perry Central Friday come first, the Tornadoes are eager for a postseason clash with undefeated powerhouse Taylorsville.
According to Philadelphia head coach David Frey, it’s his team’s primary motivation in this year’s playoffs.
“What keeps our kids going, and I know you’re not supposed to look forward two or three games, is knowing Taylorsville is still ahead,” Frey said. “They’re tired of seeing Taylorsville everywhere. They just want to play them, and they know that’s next round, so they’re ready for this game, to get to that one.”
A victory over the Bulldogs, and a Taylorsville win over Collins this week, would grant the 11-1 Tornadoes their wish. But while their matchup with Perry Central may seem like a routine win, as was their 41-14 blowout of Heidelberg in Round 1, Frey said he wants his squad to take in moments from the game.
Friday’s contest could be Philadelphia’s final home game of the 2019 season, and the last home game for its departing seniors. If both the Tornadoes and the Tartars come out on top, it’ll be the Tartars that will host next week’s third-round matchup.
Frey said he hopes his players appreciate the event.
“This game here, being likely your last home game, you’ll remember this for the rest of your life. You won’t think that now, but I’m telling you, you’ll remember it,” he said. “I’ve been telling them, ‘You get to play in front of your hometown, so make the best of it.’”
Perry Central (6-5) enters the contest with a heavy, run-first offense carried out by an athletic squad. Frey said the Bulldogs don’t present much of a threat in the air, so it’s the ground game they’ve been preparing for. He added that the Philadelphia defense is ready to stop the run because they’ve been matching up against the Philadelphia offense this week.
“That’s why our defense is doing so well, because we’re facing one of the best offenses in 2A every week, in practice,” he said. “That helps tremendously.”
As far as their offense, the Tornadoes have also been run-first this season, but Frey said they’ve been incorporating more passing as the year has gone on. If he likes the matchups Perry Central presents, he said he’ll go to the air more often.
“With their defensive backs, if we think we’re faster than them with our receivers, we’re going to throw quick stuff,” he said. “It’s basically like the running plays, except we’re throwing the ball.”
Frey said his game plan is the same it has been all season: get out to a fast start, then switch things up.
“We want to get out quick to them to where we keep them out of the box, and that’s when we start to hit them with the run,” he said. “Then we start playing with them. We’ll start mixing it up after that.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Philadelphia.
