PHILADELPHIA — It came down to the very end.
Tanner Boler hit five of six free throws to lead Philadelphia past rival Kemper County 87-79 on Friday night.
The two teams will meet again on Jan. 3 at Kemper County.
“Most of the game we played pretty well, and at the end of the game I thought we didn’t execute at all,” Philadelphia coach Willis Tullos said. “You have to be able to execute and have to be able to close the game out and can’t let the game get close like that. If you want to expect to win any kind of championships, you can’t do that.”
The Tornadoes (6-3) never trailed, but things got interesting at the end.
Philadelphia was up 74-53 at the end of the third quarter, but Kemper County cut the lead down to eight points at 87-79 on a 3-point play by Deonte Rush.
“We couldn’t stop their dribble penatration and wouldn’t take a charge,” Tullos said. “We just didn’t execute at the end.”
Philadelphia led 21-13 at the first quarter and then closed the first half on a 6-0 run to go up 43-28 at the break.
In the third quarter, the Tornadoes outscored the Wildcats 29-25 to build the 21-point lead. In the fourth quarter, Kemper County went on 20-8 run to cut the lead down to 11 at 84-73.
“At the end of the day I tell my guys to fight to the end,” Kemper County coach Michael Johnson said. “These guys will not quit and will play to the end, and they did that tonight.”
Boler scored Philadelphia’s final seven points to help pull away. He and Jordan Hill had 20 points each to lead Philadelphia, while Francisco Wilson added 10 points for the Tornadoes.
“I knew I had to be aggressive to start the game and pick up the pace,” Boler said. “At the end of the game, our defense got out of position and had to adjust, and they were making shots. It’s a long season left, and we still have to get a good team chemistry together.”
James Granger had a game-high 31 points to lead Kemper County. Qavion McClendon added 17 points, and Ty’Kevion Steele chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats (5-4).
PHILADELPHIA GIRLS 56, KEMPER COUNTY 53
Lakendria Luckett had a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Tornadoes (6-3) past the Lady Wildcats.
Precious Chamblerlin had 15 points to lead Kemper County (2-6).
