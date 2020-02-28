POPLARVILLE — Philadelphia is heading to the Big House.
Behind a stellar defense in the fourth quarter along with the play of Jordan Hill and Tanner Boler, the Tornadoes got past St. Patrick 59-44 in the quarterfinal round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs Friday night at Pearl River Community College’s Marvin G. White Coliseum.
The Tornadoes (24-5) will face Potts Camp in the semifinal round at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
“Jordan and Tanner did what they’ve done all year, and that’s lead us in scoring,” Philadelphia coach Willis Tullos said. “Defensively, we stepped up and got turnovers in the fourth quarter and were able to get baskets.”
The difference in the game was the fourth quarter. Philadelphia held a 42-35 edge heading into the final period, but St. Patrick’s Robert Van Horn hit a lay-up to begin the fourth to cut the Tornadoes’ advantage to 42-37.
That was the Irish’s only basket until just less than two minutes remaining, as Philadelphia went on a 17-0 run during that span to pull away.
“At the beginning, we didn’t come out like we needed to, but like we have all season, we picked it up in the second half,” Hill said. “We pressed them the whole game, and I felt like that wore them down and made them tired.”
Boler had 20 points to lead Philadelphia, while Hill added 13 points. Jatarian Hudson chipped in 12 points for the Tornadoes.
“We’ve always been a second-half team, and it showed,” Tullos said. “Now we get to move on to the Coliseum and see how it goes.”
Nick Krass had 20 points to lead St. Patrick, while Drew Roth added 16 points for the Irish (22-9).
“I’m disappointed because we are better team than we showed,” St. Patrick coach Keith Robinson said. “Give them credit, they put us away when they had to. We had numerous opportunities and didn’t capitalize. We just didn’t execute very well, and at this level if you don’t, it will cost you.”
