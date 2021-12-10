COLLINSVILLE — K.P. Peoples finished with 21 points for West Lauderdale as the Knights took a 59-52 win against Enterprise in Friday night prep basketball action.
West Lauderdale led 35-25 at the half, but the Bulldogs cut the game to within five points in the third quarter and only trailed 46-39 going into the final period. Each team scored 13 points in the fourth.
“They have a pretty good team, and that made us better having a seven-point game instead of a 30-point game,” West Lauderdale boys basketball coach Duran Clark said. “We had to make some plays down the stretch, but hey, I’m pleased.”
For Enterprise, Derryon Gray led with 18 points, and Isaiah Baum hit three 3s and finished with 13 points.
“I scheduled this game because I wanted to know if we could compete with a team like that, and the answer is yes,” Bulldogs head coach Justin Sollie said. “Anytime you can play a team of their caliber and be upset that you lost but glad you competed, that’s the goal. I’m really proud of our guys’ effort, and we’ll get better from.”
Enterprise fell to 9-3. The Knights (8-3) are schedule to play Stringer at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rodney Hood Classic at Meridian High School.
ENTERPRISE GIRLS 55, WEST LAUDERDALE 27
The Enterprise girls remained perfect on the season so far with a 28-point win on the road Friday.
Triniti Burns had a game-high 18 points for Enterprise, while Courtney Milsap finished with 16 points. Emma Hill tallied eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 29-16 at the half.
“We played well overall in the game,” Lady Bulldogs coach Tim Reid said. “We turned it over too many times and gave them chances to get back in it, but I thought defensively we caused some trouble and forced them into some turnovers, and we finished most of the time.”
For West Lauderdale, QuNesha Banks led with eight points.
Enterprise (12-0) will host West Lauderdale (6-4) Tuesday.
