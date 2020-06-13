For Doug Everett and Eric Shirley, volleyball comes as a welcome relief.
The Collinsville duo, competing at the State Games of Mississippi two-person beach volleyball tournament at Bulldog Beach in Bailey, said with the COVID-19 shutdowns keeping people indoors over the last three months, they’re thrilled this event could go on.
“It was nice that they voted to let this come through,” said Everett, who serves as State Games volleyball commissioner. “Obviously, people need to get out in the sun and do things, so we’ve got to get back to normal and I think this kind of helps us get some normalcy back.”
Teams from all over the state made the trip to the competition, with some coming from as far as the northern part of the state and the coast. Bulldog Beach hosted the upper-level divisions for both the male and female events. Shirley said it’s like a reunion every year when he meets up with past opposition.
“It’s good when we get everybody together like this from different areas,” Shirley said. “A lot of these guys, we’ve played against for years, so it’s good to get together, and it’s kind of like catching up with your old friends. We see them twice a year, at the State Games.”
There’s no shortage of good volleyball either, Everett said, as squads have shown strong skills in the sand.
“There are some really good teams here today,” he said. “This is the men’s upper division, and it's pretty stout. The women’s (upper division) is pretty stout too, so it’s really good competition in both divisions.”
Shirley added that people have been in a cheerful mood, since the competition could still take place.
“Everybody’s just happy to be outside,” he said. “And be around people again.”
