PEARL — Pearl wanted revenge and got it.
For the second week in a row, the Pirates relied heavily upon running back Jamari Thompson and came away with a 42-27 win over Meridian on homecoming Friday at Ray Rogers Stadium. The win avenged a 53-34 loss to the Wildcats a year ago.
“A gutsy performance, and our kids responded well,” Pearl coach Justin Hunter said. “In the second half we put the big boys in there and just rode the tempo. Jamari ran the ball like a grown man tonight.”
On its first possession of the game, Pearl drove right down the field and scored on a Thompson 19-yard run to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 7:11 left in the first quarter. Pearl extended the lead 14-0 on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jerry Johnson to Colby Henderson with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Meridian got on the board on a Daniel Hill 36-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left in the first quarter to cut the Pearl lead to 14-7. Hill added a 20-yard touchdown run with 4:10 left in the second quarter, but a missed extra point allowed Pearl to maintain a 14-13 lead.
After Meridian got an interception on their own 2-yard line Hill took the snap and ran to the left and scampered 98 yards to the end zone to give the Wildcats a 19-14lead with 2:05 left in the second quarter.
Pearl responded as Thompson scored on a 10-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first half to take a 21-19 lead. The Pirates scored on their first drive of the third quarter on a Thompson 6-yard touchdown run with 8:22 left in the frame. Thompson added a 14-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the Pearl lead to 35-19.
Jonathan Vaughn scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for Meridian to cut the Pearl lead to 35-27 with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Jerry Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:20 left to put Pearl ahead 42-27 and put the game out of reach.
“Huge win for us, and Jamari is our bell cow and did what we asked him to do,” Hunter said. “He just took over the game. To start 2-0 in this region is huge, and there are no off weeks.”
Thompson finished the night with 268 yards on 33 carries with four touchdowns to lead Pearl (5-1, 2-0 Region 3-6A).
“The whole theme this week has been revenge, and coach wanted us to keep up with tempo the whole,” Thompson said. “We didn’t want to lose this game, and we just kept capitalizing all night.”
Hill had 158 yards with three touchdowns to lead Meridian (4-2, 1-1).
“We made too many mistakes lining up on offense, and it was just a frustrating night for us,” Meridian coach John Douglass said. “Hats off to Pearl, they played really well tonight. Our kids played hard and responded, but didn’t get the stops we needed.”
Both teams continue Region 3-6A play next week as Meridian hosts Oak Grove, while Pearl travels to Terry.
