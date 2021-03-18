BRANDON — Tanner Parker has been in a slump lately. He broke out of that slump Thursday night.
Parker had two RBI doubles to help starting pitcher Mason Willis guide West Lauderdale to a 2-0 win over Brandon at Mark Vinson Field.
“Great atmosphere and a great high school baseball game,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said. “Mason pitched an outstanding game, and we expect that out of him every time he takes the mound.”
Willis, an East Central Community College signee, tossed a complete game shutout, scattering four hits, yielding six walks and striking out eight.
“He does a great job of keeping the ball down in the zone and mixing up pitches,” Smith said. “He’s been doing that for several years, and he gives us a chance to win.”
Willis improved to 3-1 on the season.
“Coming into this game against a 6A team I had to do what I had to do,” Willis said. “I have a lot of confidence in my pitches. I can throw my curve on a 3-1 count, and that really helps me throughout the game.”
Parker’s first RBI double to left center field came in the top of the second inning to give the Knights a 1-0.
His second run-scoring double, also to left center field, came in the top of the sixth inning after Brett Busbea led off the inning with a triple to right field.
“I haven’t been hitting real well lately, so the first at-bat I slowed the swing down and jumped on a first-pitch fastball,” said Parker, a Meridian Community College signee. “Second one I was behind in the count and happened to put a good barrel on. Mason was lights-out with curveball working, and the fastball was hitting the corners well tonight.”
The Knights (7-3) will play at East Webster Friday and at Florence on Saturday before starting Region 4-4A play next week against Louisville.
“We’ve played a tough schedule so far and hopefully that prepares us for the playoffs,” Smith said. “We’re excited about district play and making a push for the playoffs.”
Andrew Jones (0-1) took the loss on the mound for Brandon (10-4). Jones had 11 strikeouts.
“We got to do a better job at the plate with timely hitting and not making mistakes on the bases,” Brandon coach Daniel Best said. “Andrew Jones pitched really well tonight in his first career start and gave us a chance. Against a good team like that, you have to get big hits when you get the chance, and we didn’t tonight.”
