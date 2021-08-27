When Jonathan Vaughn was a young child, his family’s house in Milwaukee had a basketball goal.
If it wasn’t snowing, Vaughn could often be found outside shooting the basketball over and over again. Back then, he expressed to his father, Daniel Vaughn, his desire to be a basketball player.
“He said he was going to be good,” Daniel Vaughn said. “Whatever he decides to do, he’s going to do.”
Fast forward to now, and Jonathan Vaughn is a standout senior at Meridian High School. He’s most known for his accomplishments on the football field and in track — he holds the school’s record in the 200-meter dash — and Jonathan Vaughn currently has a 4.3 grade-point average. What his father first observed in him at a young age has held true today: Jonathan Vaughn is excelling in everything he does.
“I’ve always been super focused,” Jonathan Vaughn said about his studies. “Some of it is natural, some of it is my parents staying on me.”
When it comes to football, Jonathan Vaughn said he expects another standout year after amassing 1,237 all-purpose yards in 2020. An injury to teammate Daniel Hill forced Jonathan Vaughn to become even more of a focal point on offense, and this season, he’ll also see time on defense at cornerback and safety.
“I feel like there’s no limit for me,” Jonathan Vaughn said. “I’m very excited. Having to play a bigger role last year prepared me for this year because I have to do it again to be successful as a team, even with Daniel being back. Plus, it really helped me develop as a player.”
While basketball was his first love, Jonathan Vaughn picked up football in the fourth grade, and his father — who coaches running backs at MHS — was there to help him develop.
“He coached me every year except in middle school, and even then he was always in my ear at my games,” Jonathan Vaughn said. “We spend a lot of time together. He’s always around, especially since he teaches at the school.”
Daniel Vaughn said he enjoys coaching his son whenever Jonathan Vaughn is working with the running backs.
“He’ll probably tell you the hardest part is knowing the difference between coach and dad and making sure the field doesn’t follow us home, or that home doesn’t follow us to the field,” Daniel Vaughn said. “He’s probably done a better job with that than I have.”
Since his father has been coaching him in football for so long, Jonathan Vaughn said it’s not weird having him as one of his high school coaches. Something else he’s used to is one line from his father that he says constantly: “How you practice is how you play.”
“It’s gotten a little old, but at the same time, it’s true, and I know that,” Jonathan Vaughn said.
Said Daniel Vaughn, “One of the biggest things is being able to realize when you don’t give full effort, you won’t receive full effort. If you give it your all in practice, you’ll give it your all during a game because that’s what’s familiar to you.”
Watching his son excel has left Daniel Vaughn proud, whether it’s in football, track and field or basketball.
“He’s exceeded all of my expectations, and to be honest, I probably enjoy him playing basketball more than track and football,” Daniel Vaughn said. “He works hard at track and really hard at football, but he also has a level of natural ability to build around. In basketball, I’ve seen him work really hard to be on the team. At his point, a lot of kids would have let basketball go, but he’ll still leave football practice and talk to (MHS boys basketball) Coach (Ron) Norman, who will tell him to get 50 free throws in today. Then he’ll go out with his sister and get up those 50 shots no matter what kind of practice he’s had. That kind of drive impresses me.”
Dad isn’t the only one impressed. Dr. Ericka Vaughn, Jonathan Vaughn’s mother, said the dedication her son shows in everything he does will take him far in life.
“I’m obviously happy for him,” Dr. Vaughn said. “I’m excited for what’s in store for him later as a result of being dedicated and putting in the work now. I definitely see success in his future as long as he continues the path he’s on.”
Particularly impressive to Dr. Vaughn is her son’s ability to do so well academically on top of countless hours spent between football, basketball and track.
“I have to give credit to God on that one,” Dr. Vaughn said. “He’s naturally gifted in both athletics and academics. Some kids have to study — I was one of them. He has to do a little bit but doesn’t have to work hard for the grades, whereas there are those of us who had to put in a lot of time to earn those As and Bs. That’s not to take anything away from him, he’s just more inclined to remember and retain and pick up certain things.”
Dr. Vaughn is an OBGYN for Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, which sometimes requires long hours, and Jonathan Vaughn said the dedication his mother has as a doctor is something he tries to imitate.
“She’s a really hard worker, and that inspires me,” Jonathan Vaughn said.
When he was a sophomore, Jonathan Vaughn had to see an orthopedic surgeon for an injury, which piqued his interest in one day becoming an orthopedic surgeon himself.
“It inspired me because he helped me get back onto the field,” Jonathan Vaughn explained.
Seeing her son’s desire to go into medicine one day makes Dr. Vaughn proud, and she believes he has what it takes.
“He definitely has the brain power to make it happen, and orthopedics is a specialty where you don’t see a lot of African Americans, so I would definitely like to see him accomplish that goal if that’s what he wants to do,” Dr. Vaughn said.
Being in medicine herself, Dr. Vaughn said she’s told her son about the importance of maintaining strong faith in order to help get through medical school and residency.
“The road to get to that point tests your internal fortitude,” Dr. Vaughn said. “He has to make sure the foundation we laid with his relationship with God is strong, and of course, he’ll have to study a lot and use the resources the school provides in order to succeed.”
Whatever success he has in life, Jonathan Vaughn credits his parents for a lot of it and said their teamwork and consistency are what make them such positive influences in his life.
“You’ll always get the same answer from them,” Jonathan Vaughn said. “One of them isn’t going to say something different from the other one. They both want what’s best for me.”
