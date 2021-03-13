DECATUR — David Burton was a one-man wrecking crew on Friday night.
Burton was the winning pitcher and also had a home run to help lead Newton County past Lamar School 6-3 in a MHSAA/MAIS contest. The Raiders beat the Cougars 11-10 last Saturday in Meridian.
“Burton got going there in the middle of the game and had a big fly at the plate,” Newton County coach Wyatt Tullos said. “We got down early, but we fought back and showed some resiliency tonight.”
Lamar scored two runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk by John Powell and added the other run on a wild pitch. Newton County cut the lead to 2-1 on a RBI single to left by Riley Cain in the second inning.
Burton, an East Central Community College signee, hit a two-run home run to center in the third inning to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead. Lamar tied the game up at three on a RBI double to left by Ross Polizzi.
The Cougars (4-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth on a throwing error and a two-run home run by Tyson Wood to take a 6-3 lead.
“I didn’t think Burton’s (hit) was going to go out. I thought it was hitting the fence. He crushed it,” Tullos said. “Tyson’s was a no doubter, and those two big flies were big for us tonight.”
Burton (2-0) got the win on the mound for Newton County, tossing five innings giving up two hits and three earned runs while walking seven and striking out 11 batters.
“He couldn’t throw a strike to start the game but then fixed some things and found a groove,” Tullos said. “We’ve been out of rhythm because we haven’t played much, but I think that’s about to change.”
Evan Garrett (1-1) took the loss on the mound for Lamar. The Raiders (7-6) have now lost four in a row.
“We didn’t hit the ball well enough tonight,” Lamar School coach Robert Westbrook said. “They made us pay on those home runs on some pretty good pitches.”
