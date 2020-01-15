10-year-old gets a 10-pointer Jan 15, 2020 3 hrs ago SubmittedLenox Joyner, 10, killed this 10-point buck while hunting with her father, Miles Joyner, recently in Lauderdale County. The young hunter shot the buck with her 6.5 Creedmoor Ruger American rifle. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Billy Johnson Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Billy Ray Johnson, 63, of Meridian, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital. Gracie Lee Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Gracie Lee, 74, of Meridian, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital. McGlothin, Lee Services: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Prospect Baptist Church, Savoy. Burial: New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation: Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services. JOYNER, Edward Feb 26, 1926 - Jan 11, 2020 Ronnie Harrison QUITMAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Ronnie Harrison, 62, of Quitman, who died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged in Meridian murder arrested for domestic abuse on Jan. 9UPDATE: 9-year-old girl in critical condition after suffering gunshot in MeridianFoul treatment cited in shortage of East Mississippi sports officialsMeridian woman charged with manslaughter in 2018 deathMeridian CAO denies allegations in response to Andreacchio family lawsuitLeaving Meridian bittersweet for attorney, musician Aa’Keela HudnallMore cameras for Lauderdale County school busesMiss Deep South's Outstanding TeenWant out of jail? First you have to take a fast-food jobLauderdale Sheriff's Department looking for Toomsuba armed robbery suspect Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.