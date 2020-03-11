Wild Turkey Game Check

Wild Turkey Game Check is a program designed to track wild turkey harvest information on a county-by-county basis. Wild Turkey Game Check is required by law and requires all hunters in Mississippi to report their harvest before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest. Check it out on the Mississippi Department of Wildlife webiste at www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/game-check/wild-turkey-turkey-game-check/

