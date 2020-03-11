Wild Turkey Game Check
Obituaries
MERIDIAN [ndash] Services: Saturday, March 14 at 2pm at St. Peter AME Zion Church. Burial: Walker Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, March 13 from 6-7pm at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Services will be Saturday, March 14 at 11am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel. Burial: Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Social hour with the family will take place one hour prior to services.
BIRMINGHAM [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Patricia Brown, 63, of Birmingham, Ala., who died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. James Parker, Jr., 67, of Meridian, who died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.
