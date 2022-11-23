Thanksgiving in Wyoming with family, friends and a beagle

“One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.” -- William Shakespeare
I have driven across this great land a time or two and, each time, I am reminded of just how amazing a place it is. The diversity of landscape alone, following our chosen route from Mississippi to Wyoming this week, was enough to wholeheartedly make that acclamation, and the ever-changing terrain was often a topic of conversation as we made our way west.
While driving to Cody, I spent a great deal of time thinking about the big three--people, places, and things--and during that time, I realized that the order of those, in terms of what matters most to me, is exactly that: people, places, and things.
One of the biggest aids in recognizing that hierarchy and, more importantly, keeping it in perspective this week has been our beagle Birdie. Trying to see everything through her eyes has also helped bring things into focus for me over the past few days.
Needless to say, Birdie has been out of her comfort zone and overstimulated by new experiences since we left the farm. She has encountered everything from hotel rooms, elevators, and her first “pup cup” at Starbucks to what must be pure sensory overload for her--the multiplicity of smells in the pet walk area of rest stops--and she has done so with gusto.
Seeing her reactions has been a beautiful reminder to me of the wonder that exists in the ordinary. It has renewed my appreciation and my desire to see things through the eyes of a child, or, in this case, a two-year-old beagle.
I always feel small and in a state of constant awe when surrounded by the vast landscapes of the West and, although I don’t know exactly what she is thinking, I would say the same of Birdie.
Sunday morning G and I joined Dan for worship at Christ Episcopal Church followed by a fabulous brunch and that afternoon we took a “Sunday drive” around Cody. Our drive followed the South Fork of the Shoshone River out into the South Fork Valley and the scenic vistas along the way were matched by an abundance of wildlife, especially mule deer.
The deer migrate back into the Cody area in the fall each year and the numbers that we saw on our drive were impressive. It also became quickly apparent that the rut was starting as the bucks were beginning to trail does.
At one point, we stopped to take pictures of a huge group of muleys feeding in a field along the road and were treated to an experience that I’m quite certain has never occurred along that stretch of South Fork Road.
When Birdie noticed the herd grazing and milling about just outside the window, the silence of the moment was met with the baying of a Mississippi blue tick beagle. I’m not sure who was more surprised, but the looks on the faces of the nearest deer suggested that it was the ungulates.
Driving back to our cabin with the sun setting over the mountains behind us, I watched with amazement as the shadows fell over the valley. Like Birdie, I felt a bit overstimulated by my surroundings that evening, it is a drive that I will never forget.
While I have been inspired daily by the topography of Cody and the surrounding area, for me, one of the greatest pleasures (and inspirations) of our trip has been the people that we’ve meet along the way. I would say the same applies to Birdie (especially if I’m allowed to group critters into the “people” category), as she has certainly enjoyed getting to know the horses on the ranch we’re calling home this week.
Family is the pinnacle for me. In fact, as I wrote last week, it’s the reason why we’re in Wyoming for Thanksgiving. On that note, I would be remiss if I didn’t say a little more about some of our new family, especially in light of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
We changed our original travel plans so that we could be here to attend church with Dan Sunday morning. We wanted to meet his Christ Church family as well as his Wyoming Service Corps family and we wanted to thank them for welcoming and loving him. As they had with Dan a few months earlier, each of these groups received us with open arms, inviting us into their community and into their homes, welcoming us as a part of their family.
The Shakespeare quote seemed fitting. We are in one of our favorite places to experience nature and Dan is exactly where he needs to be. He is surrounded by friends and a community that loves him and for that we are truly thankful. We will miss the rest of our family celebrating across the country, and Thanksgiving will be different this year, but for all the right reasons.
Until next time, here’s to wishing all of you a Happy Thanksgiving and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
