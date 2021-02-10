Successful deer hunting season at NAS Meridian

Photo by JP Beaudouin

Jeff Mangrum, PWD Meridian Environmental wildlife biologist, takes a sample for Chronic Waste Disease (CWD) from a deer. Thanks to an active hunting program on base, the sampling program helps reduce the spread of CWD across the county and across the state. NAS Meridian works with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks in tracking CWD across two counties. To date, the season has surpassed last year's deer count with over 70 deer harvested on the installation.