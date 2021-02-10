Successful deer hunting season at NAS Meridian

Deer hunting for the 2020-2021 season ended in east-central Mississippi and on NAS Meridian Jan. 31. Hunters harvested a total of 71 deer on NAS Meridian during the season, compared to 48 deer the previous hunting season.
According to hunters, the season yielded better quality bucks than in recent years. In particular, during the weekend of the special Disabled Veterans’ Hunt, participants harvested eight deer, four of which would be considered high-quality bucks by most hunters.
The hunting program supports NAS Meridian’s mission by reducing the risk of collisions between deer and ground vehicles or aircraft. In addition, the hunting program contributes to Mississippi’s deer management objectives through its long-term participation in the state’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP). Through DMAP, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks receives valuable biological data to support its efforts to manage deer populations in the state. NAS Meridian is proud to continue providing management data to Mississippi’s natural resources agency through this year’s bumper harvest.
