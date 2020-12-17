Snow dogs -- dreaming of a white Christmas

Sitting in the hunting blind Sunday afternoon, I heard the rain begin to fall on the tin roof, intermittently at first but gradually increasing. There had been talk of potential snow in the forecast earlier in the week; however, it seemed now that rain would be the only form of precipitation.
Ever hopeful for a “snow day,” my inner child soon had me reaching for my phone to get an update on the weather possibilities. I stared at all the green on the radar screen, willing it to turn blue but realizing, pragmatically, that it was not to happen. Having accepted that reality, I sat there, lulled by the sound of the rain on the roof, dreaming of past snow days.
In my mind, it was early December 2017, and I was staring at the coffee maker in our kitchen. “It’s nine, but feels like minus 4,” I said to him as I looked at my weather app and blew my coffee to cool it. He stood at the door to the garage and whined incessantly, caring not about the temperature or the wind chill, only urging me to get my clothes and his collar and head out on our morning hike.
It was ingrained in him, expected, no matter the temperature. The prior day it had begun to snow by 1 p.m. and continued into the night, snowing big flakes that dusted first the rooftops and cars, then the trees and ground. Throughout the evening, he whined to go out, running full speed across the backyard through the falling snow when the back door was opened, and then eating the snow that had accumulated on the deck on his way back into the house.
I knew he would be ready to go at first light, his batteries fully charged from the night’s sleep in my son’s bed. He barely gave me time to finish my coffee and could hardly endure the few needed minutes it took for me to don the extra layers required for our winter hike. Running circles in the garage while I put on the backpack I was wearing to prepare for a spring AT hike, he urged me into the morning chill.
“It’s funny,” I thought to myself, that my wife worries about him getting cold on our morning hikes in winter. “He needs a coat,” she says. “He will freeze.” I do not think he even gets mildly chilled. When I remove his leash at the bridge and command, “Release,” he becomes a blur. Somehow, the snow makes him faster, and I ponder this as we hike, and then I know.
The snow must hold energy. When it comes as rain, the energy is immediately taken in and used by the grass, the flowers, the trees, but when it lands as snow the energy is dormant until the melt or, I reason, until something skims its surface. To me, it seems logical that the more contact with the surface, the more energy is released, and since four legs are greater than two, he absorbs more energy than I do.
His blur becomes more distorted as we hike. A bird hardly stands a chance this morning, and squirrels should be advised to stay in their nests. He checks every possible hiding place along our hiking route, and in between these inspections he checks on me.
The rain became more intense, and the hammering of the larger and more frequent drops on the roof awakened me from my snow day dream, and I scanned the field for any activity. I also checked in via text with my son who was hunting from a ladder stand on another section of the farm. We agreed to call it a day and head to the farmhouse in order to beat the worst of the rain.
Walking out, I noticed the fresh track of a coyote or stray dog in the mud along the road, and I was transported back in my mind to the fresh snow and that morning hike with my German shorthaired pointer Moose. It is a treasured memory, as are all the memories of my dogs both past and present.
I long for another snow day to come soon so Moose and our golden retriever Murphy can run in the powder, releasing all the energy that comes from skimming its surface. Perhaps the energy they feel is in direct proportion to the joy that watching them brings us.
In her book “Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond,” Alexandra Horowitz asserts that, “Who we are with dogs is who we are as people.” I believe that to be true and, until next time, I’ll be dreaming of a white Christmas and looking forward to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
