SneakyHunter bootlamps an alternative to flashlights

A new product is available to outdoors people who venture out after dark or in the pre-dawn darkness.
SneakyHunter offers bootlamps that can be used for hunting, hiking and other outdoor activities. The bootlamps provide three separate, hands-free lighting modes including white, red and a particular wavelength in the violet spectrum of light that causes blood to stand out so it can easily be tracked in the dark, according to a company news release.
The bootlamps straps onto your boots to light up the trail and come with three modes of lighting: white light, red light and violet light.
The white light works for walking down trails. The red light does the same but is added to prevent scaring game when you approach your hunting spot, according to the news release. Elk and deer cannot see red wavelengths of light. The violet light works better than the conventional UV light for tracking blood trails, according to the news release.
A hiking bootlamp is also available in three modes. Red and green light prevents eye strain and the green light is effective for hog hunters because hogs cannot see green wavelengths of light, according to the news release.
For more information, visit www.sneakyhunter.com; call 208-742-0083 or write to SneakyHunter, 10 Kelly Road, Salmon, ID 83467.
