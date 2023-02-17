While most hunters have stowed their gear and deer rifles, a few diehard hunters are getting to experience the best time to harvest a rutting buck. After the does start coming into estrous the peak of the rut will occur over a few days or week, and you might miss it if you are not out there in the woods every waking moment. From now through the end of January you can be sure that the rutting bucks will be traveling far and wide in search of a hot doe.
I’ve harvested many of my best bucks in January and I’ve written an untold number of stories of other hunters who killed their best buck ever during the late season rut, secondary rut, or even the post rut in late January. Even after the does finish up their breeding process bucks will still travel and look for more does.
More than a few hunters have told me stories of harvesting a late season buck that they’d never seen before or had on camera. Still others saw “new bucks” in their hunting area on their game cameras and they started hunting with a renewed vigor. Never quit hunting or give up simply because you think that you don’t have any big bucks in the area, because new bucks may roam into your area or follow a hot deer there.
Many of these old warriors rarely venture out during the daylight hours but after a month of chasing does during the night and daytime many of them are run down and running low on energy. While they still search for does, they also need to eat and stock up on energy and they will hit a food plot, acorn flat or anywhere they can find an easy meal-even during daylight hours.
So what’s the secret to hunting the rut you might wonder. As my grandfather J. P. Nolen always preached to me, ‘You’ve got to go regularly and be in the right place at the right time’. Now how do you know where the right place is? Well, it usually takes a lot of time spent in the woods and keeping up with the travel routes and current food availability. If you stay in the woods and hunt long enough you will probably be in the right place at the right time even though you might not know where that is until it happens.
During a recent hunt I decided to start out on a knoll overlooking a creek bottom which runs through my hunting area for a long way. I had planned to hunt there a couple of hours and then ease on looking for sign and deer until I found a good spot. As fate would have it, I saw 8 bucks that morning from that knoll overlooking the creek bottom, and every time I got ready to move another buck would come strolling by. I never left the knoll all morning as the bucks kept coming. I passed on several shooter bucks and most all were legal, but I had already killed a good one, so I wanted my next one to be a trophy.
On another hunt I started out overlooking another creek cross in a swamp bottom and stayed there about 45 minutes after dawn and never saw a thing. I hunted my way to the south stopping every three or 4 steps to look and listen. I finally found another good stand site and sat down to watch the creek bottom and in a few minutes time a big buck chased a doe right by me and I quickly dispatched him.
Some successful hunters like to watch wide open cutover areas, while others prefer to hunt the edge of thickets or transition zones between hardwoods, creek bottoms or pine thickets.
Whether you stay on one stand or ease around to different places, the main thing is to stay in the woods and be on “red alert” at all times looking for the flick of a tail, twitch of an ear, or the glint of an antler rack. And sometimes they’ll just run by you chasing the does. That’s when you’ve got to be ready at a moments notice to seize the opportunity in a split second. If you can raise your rifle, aim and fire you will probably be successful. If not, you can only think about what might have been. If you can overcome the mental aspect and don’t quit hunting because you’re tired, or weary of hunting and not seeing anything, then you may be able to stay out there and hunt until your opportunity to harvest that big buck arises. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
