Take a bike ride in a state park
Lake Lowndes State Park in Columbus is having a Bike Yourk Park day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The park is located at 3319 Lake Lowndes Road.
Riders can enjoy a self-guided leisure bike ride throughout the park. For the more advanced bikers, enjoy a bike ride over hills and meandering creeks on our equestrian trail.
For more information, contact Lake Lowndes State Park at (662) 328-2110 or email LakeLowndesStatePark@wfp.ms.gov.
If you can't make it to Lake Lowndes State Park, visit another Mississippi State Park close to you. Locate a park at www.mdwfp.com/parks-destinations/state-parks/.
Youth Squirrel season opens Sept. 24.
If you're itching to get outdoors and take your children hunting then it's time to get their gear out and start practicing their shooting skills for some last minute practice. Youth season begins next week and runs to Sept. 30. Squirrel season for all hunters starts Oct. 1.
–Mississippi State Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
