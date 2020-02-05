MDWFP business meeting scheduled
A commission meeting of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the Quail Ridge Conference Center, 7811 Highway 397, Louisville.
Meetings are usually held monthly by the commission, but the date and meeting place are subject to change, according to an MDWFP news release.
There will be no educationcational session at this meeting.
The business meeting is open to the general public and all interested persons are invited to attend.
For more information, call Sharon Polzin at 601-432-2009 or by email sharon.polzin@wfp.ms.gov.
If you need special assistance, call Tamara Jackson, Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, at 601-432-2138.
