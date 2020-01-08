2020 Mississippi youth squirrel hunt planned
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is planning the 2020 Mississippi youth squirrel hunt on Feb. 7 at locations throughout Mississippi.
There is no fee and guns and ammunition will be provided for about 20 participants, ages 10-15, per event.
The application deadline is Jan. 22.
The hunt sites are:
• Yockanookany WMA (Attala County/Koscuisko area).
• Mahannah / Phil Bryant WMAs (Issaquena and Warren Counties/Vicksburg area).
• Pascagoula River WMA (Jackson County/Gulf Coast area).
• Pearl River WMA (Madison County/Canton area).
• Copiah County WMA (Copiah County/Hazlehurst area).
• Canal Section WMA (Itawamba County/Tupelo area).
• Camp McCain (Grenada County/Grenada area) in partnership with MS National Guard.
A liability waiver completed by parent/guardian will be required to participate. The waiver may be submitted on the day of the event. If the first choice hunt site applied for is full, MDWFP will try to accommodate with the second choice, if available.
For more information and to apply go to: www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/squirrel-program/youth-squirrel-hunt.
–Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
