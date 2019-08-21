Sporting Clays for Character event this week
The 2019 10th annual Sporting Clays for Character is scheduled this Thursday-Saturday at the Hamasa Temple Shrine 5516 Dale Drive, Marion.
A dinner and live and silent auction is planned from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
The Flighted Sporting Clays Shoot is planned Friday and Saturday at Camp Binachi.
For more information, call Ken Kercheval at 601-527-7464.
Mississippi offers scholastic shooting program
The Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program is a team-based, youth development program that uses the shotgun sports of 5-stand, skeet and sporting clays to instill life skills such as discipline, safety, teamwork, ethics, self-confidence and other life values. The program utilizes these disciplines to teach hunting skills through the safe use of hunting equipment, including firearms and their relationship to hunting situations. Team members can participate in any or all three of the clay target disciplines.
The MSSP is not designed to compete with 4-H or other youth based organizations, but should compliment it in schools. The MSSP will provide youth an opportunity to compete for their school in a scholastic shooting sports program.
For additional information, contact Michelle Carter, michelle.carter@wfp.ms.gov, 601-859-5164 or Jad Touchton, jad.toucton@wfp.ms.gov, 601-859-5164.
