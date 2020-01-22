Hunting season closures due to flooding
Per the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, heavy rains and rising Mississippi River levels have hunters yet again looking down the barrel of hunting season closures. As a result of these high-water levels, all hunting except for waterfowl, will close based on flooding parameters (projected date of closure levels listed for each zone) as posted by the department online.
MDWFP will increase its law enforcement presence in the affected areas to patrol the levees, ensure public safety for residents affected by rising waters, and enforce wildlife laws that protect animals displaced by floodwaters.
For more information about these closures and to view a map displaying closure zones please visit their website at www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2400. Follow MDWFP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.
For updated information on area closures along the Mississippi River check the MDWFP weblink at: www.mdwfp.com/media/news/administration/update-hunting-season-closures-due-to-flooding.
