Mississippi hunter education courses offered
Since 1950, when formal hunter safety programs were introduced, the number of hunting and firearms-related accidents has declined dramatically nationwide. In Mississippi, hunter education efforts have reduced firearms accidents and saved lives.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks offers hunter education classes free of charge at locations across the state. The hunter education course includes 10 hours of instruction. To obtain hunter education certification, students must be at least 10 years of age and must attend all classroom hours and pass written exam.
All persons born after Jan. 1, 1972 are required to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license. Also Effective July 1, 2000, anyone 12 years of age and under 16 years of age must have a certificate of satisfactory completion of a hunter education course approved by the department before hunting alone in this state. A child at least 12 years of age and under 16 years of age may hunt without having the certificate of hunter education if the child is in the presence and under the direct supervision of a licensed or exempt hunter at least 21 years of age when hunting.
For more information on the nearest hunter education classes go to MDWFP website at www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education/.
–Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
