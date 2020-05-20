OUTDOORS NOTES

First fish or animal harvest certificate program
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks First Harvest Certificate and First Catch Certificate program is designed to honor that special moment in which a hunter harvests their first animal or when an angler catches their first fish. Certificates are given to provide a way to remember those first special moments in a hunter’s and angler’s lifetime.
If you would like to receive a First Harvest or First Catch certificate, go to the department's website link to complete your request and upload a photo of your trophy at https://tinyurl.com/First-Harvest-Catch.
