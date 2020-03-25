Did you know?
Did you know that the East Mississippi area is home to some of the best turkey call makers in the country, bar none? See the list of many of our nationally acclaimed turkey call craftsmen with their specialty products.
Adam Stewart: Custom made pot calls.
Mark McPhail: National Champion call maker and multiple award winner. Trough calls, scratch boxes.
Bruce Bonner: Mouth Calls and Box Calls.
Chris Roberts: Crooked Letter Calls. Mouth Calls and Pot calls.
Albert Paul: Custom made box calls and acclaimed around the world.
Heath Clement: Custom made pot calls.
Dylan Cade Jackson: Pot calls that are pure turkey killers!
Joey Rose: Pot calls, chick little box calls and assorted crow and owl calls.
Chip Williams: Custom made box calls.
–Mike Giles
