Mississippi Wildlife Federation presents Extravaganza Aug. 2-4
More than 300 exhibitors from all over North America attend the Wildlife Extravaganza Aug. 2-4 at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, making it the premier kick-off for fall hunting, fishing, camping and the best outdoor season in Mississippi.
As the Mississippi Wildlife Federation's largest fundraiser, visitors also support efforts to protect Mississippi's Wildlife Legacy.
Frank Addington's Amazing Archery brings a unique brand of "bow and arrow razzle dazzle" and an exciting stage show to the Extravaganza. See arrows hit multiple targets simultaneously, and even a baby aspirin shot out of mid-air, all from behind the back.
Admission is adults $10; children 6-12 $5; children 5 and under free; weekend pass $20. Riday is Kids Day and children 12 and under are free.
Hours are 2-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
80 years of ethical sport and productive science
All the facts and figures behind recreational angling’s most amazing catches are available in the commemorative 80th anniversary edition of the 2019 IGFA World Record Game Fishes published by The International Game Fish Association.
The IGFA World Record Game Fishes 2019 edition includes comprehensive information on all freshwater, saltwater and fly-fishing world records for All-Tackle, Line Class, Tippet Class, Junior & Smallfry and All-Tackle Length categories, including new world records set in the last year.
The book also features infographics detailing the IGFA’s signature programs and information on IGFA member clubs, captains and guides, weigh stations and members-only discount programs designed to help recreational anglers connect with each other and access a wealth of relevant and timely information.
To learn more about the organization and join the IGFA to receive access to the 2019 IGFA World Record Game Fishes, visit https://igfa.org/join-renew/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.