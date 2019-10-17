Archery in Mississippi Schools
Archery in Mississippi Schools is designed to introduce 4th-12th grade students to the sport of International-Style Target Archery during their Physical Education Class and as an extracurricular team sport. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is the driving force behind AIMS. The program, which began in 2005 with 10 schools, is now over 500 schools and in over 50 counties with more than 80,000 students participating each year.
The growth of AIMS has followed the national trend of archery being the fastest growing sport nationwide and statewide. The first statewide Archery Invitational was held in Mississippi in 2011 with 400 student archers competing; and that number has expanded to over 5,000 student archers competing annually in the AIMS State Championships. Mississippi students also rank at the highest levels in both National and International Archery competitions every year. For more information contact Waldo Cleland, Director of Archery at 601-674-0777 or msarcheryinschools@hotmail.coms
Magnolia Records Program
Have you ever wondered what the score was of the largest buck in your county? Or even the 10th largest buck? Thanks to the Magnolia Records Program you don’t have to guess any more! The antler scoring system used for the Magnolia Records Program is identical to that used by the B&C and P&Y Clubs.
The minimum scores for the Magnolia Records Program are 125 - Typical, 155 - Non-Typical. All white-tailed deer taken legally within Mississippi during any prior hunting season are eligible to participate in the Magnolia Records Program. All entrants meeting the minimum requirements of the Magnolia Records Program will receive an official Magnolia Records Program Certificate. If the deer has been officially scored for Boone & Crockett, Pope & Young or Longhunters purposes, please bring the official score sheet with your mount to the scoring session. For more information check them out on the MDWFP website or at https://xnet2.mdwfp.com/applications/mrp/
