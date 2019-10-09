OUTDOORS NOTES

Checking in with a new WMA app
For hunters using the Mississippi's Wildlife Management Area hunting opportunities, checking in and out of the WMA just got easier with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks WMA check in app.
Go to www.mdwfp.com to download the app on your phone. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS. WMA users who prefer to check-in from their home computer may do so by visiting apps.mdwfp.com/wma.
You will only have to register once to use the app. You can also register multiple accounts on one device. Due to a weak cellular signal at various WMAs, you must download the WMA Check-In app and register before visiting a WMA.
Before accessing a WMA, click Check-In and select your WMA location and activities.
When exiting the WMA, click Check-Out to complete your visit.
You can check in or out even without cellular coverage.
Mossy Oak: From humble beginnings and a dream
Did you know that the world's No. 1 camouflage brand was founded by Toxey Haas of West Point, with only a handful of leaves, dirt and determination?
Since 1986, Mossy Oak has created dozens of unique, industry-leading hunting patterns that closely resemble the natural environment and blend hunter into their surroundings better than any camouflage in history. Powered by advanced photorealistic 3D imagery, cutting-edge concealment technologies and the most effective designs for every species and season, they’re proven in the field by three decades of successful hunts — and by millions of lifelong loyal hunters. Proudly making Mossy Oak the number one camouflage patterns in America.
–Compiled by Mike Giles
