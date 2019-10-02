OUTDOORS NOTES

Photo by Mike Giles

Archery hunters will get first crack at deer and many will be hunting after bucks like this one that Mike Giles shot with his Canon camera.

 Michael O. Giles

Archer season open until Nov. 22

Archery season for deer opened Oct. 1. The first season will run until Nov. 22. Longbows, recurves, compound bows and crossbows are legal. There is no minimum or maximum draw weight. There is no minimum arrow length. Fixed or mechanical broadheads may be used.

Legal deer: Either-sex on private land, open public land, and Holly Springs National Forest.

Barter Day Oct. 12 at Roosevelt State Park

Barter Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Roosevelt State Park, 2149 Hwy 13 South, Morton, MS 39117.

For more information please call Louis Correro at 601-732-6316 or email aRooseveltStatePark@wfp.ms.gov

Visitors can enjoy music, games food and more.

– Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries & Parks.

