Deer seasons approaching
Youth season for deer starts Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 22 and is open for either sex harvest on private and authorized state and federal lands.
Antlerless primitive weapons season opens Nov. 11 and runs through Nov. 22 on private lands only.
Friends of Bonita Lakes at Earth's Bounty
The Friends of Bonita Lakes will have a booth from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Earth's Bounty at Singing Brakeman's Park in Meridian.
The group is involved in events such as a cleanup held Oct. 20 at Bonita Lakes.
The Friends will have t-shirts at the booth to help support their efforts.
Mississippi roots for outdoors manufacturers
Here's a fun fact for MIssissippi outdoors people.
Did you know that the founders of the top two camoflauge brand compaines in the world went to Mississippi universities?
Toxey Haas, founder of Mossy Oak Brand, from West Point, graduated from Mississippi State University.
Bill Jordan, founder of Realtree, graduated from Ole Miss.
–Compiled by Mike Giles
