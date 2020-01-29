Museum, aquarium host Dinner and a Dive
The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation is hosting Dinner and a Dive to raise funds for museum events such as NatureFEST, Family Fun Science Night, and the Fossil Road Show.
The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum in Jackson, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
The meal will be created by Amerigo. The evening includes a cocktail reception, live music, a four-course meal, an interpreted aquarium dive during dinner and time to explore the museum.
For more information, call Nicole Smith at 601-576-6000 or email at nicole.smith@mmns.ms.gov.
