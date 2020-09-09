'Monster Fish' at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
The large, new exhibition at the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Park's Mississippi Museum of Natural Science sets the bait with true-to-life models of the monsters lurking in lake and river depths worldwide.
“Monster Fish” adventures span six continents, but the aquatics at their core find natural kinship in Mississippi traditions and even the museum’s roots.
Timed reservations and face masks are required to visit the museum. For more information visit www.mdwfp.com/museum.
Deer archery season opens
Archery season for deer will open Oct. 1 in the Delta, South Delta, Northeast, East Central and Southwest hunting zones and will open Oct. 15 in the Southeast hunting zone.
Longbows, recurves, compound bows, and crossbows are considered legal archery equipment and can be used during all hunting seasons for deer. There is no minimum or maximum draw weight, no minimum arrow length, and fixed or mechanical broadheads can be used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.