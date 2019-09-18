2 types of squirrels found in Mississippi
There are two game species of squirrels found in Mississippi, the eastern gray squirrel, and the eastern fox squirrel. Both species are found throughout the state, but gray squirrels are the most widely distributed and most numerous.
Fox Squirrels: There are two subspecies of fox squirrels that occur in Mississippi. The Bachman, or "Hill Country," fox squirrel is the subspecies that occurs in more open upland areas throughout the state. The Delta fox squirrel is primarily limited to the Delta region and is most abundant in mature forests. Hill Country fox squirrel populations have declined substantially in many areas because of changes in land use and management.
Gray Squirrels: Gray squirrels are perhaps the most abundant resident small game species, and generally, offer plenty of hunting opportunities in most areas of the state. However, squirrel populations will often fluctuate from one year to the next in response to the abundance of the previous year's autumn mast crops (acorns, nuts, pine seeds, berries, and fruits).
Locally, Okatibbee Wildlife Management area and Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge provide excellent squirrel hunting opportunities on public land. Mahannah WMA, Sunflower WMA and Twin Oaks WMA in the lower Delta Region are home to many fox squirrels, both red and black as well as grey squirrels. Consult with the MDWFP online at www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/squirrel-program/ for more information.
–Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.