Summer camp registration opens March 1
Remember those wonderful childhood summer days spent exploring the outdoors? This summer, your children can experience similar adventures at the museum camps.
Campers spend their time enjoying outdoor investigations and hands-on learning opportunities. Spaces are limited to keep the camps as hands-on as possible. There's something for every child from pre-school to 12th grade.
Age-appropriate camps at the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks' Mississippi Museum of Natural Science include: Preschool Camp, Go Outdoors … Camp!, Jr. Naturalist Camp and Field Camp.
Registration begins Sunday, March 1. For details about the camps and to register, visit www.mdwfp.com/museum/learn-teach/summer-camps.
For information not found on the website, call Nicole Smith at 601-576-6000 or email at nicole.smith@mmns.ms.gov.
