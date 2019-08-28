Mississippi dove season opens next week
Mississippi’s dove hunting season will open Sept. 2 statewide. For private lands on opening day, legal shooting hours will begin 30 minutes before sunrise. Dove fields on Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks' Wildlife Management Areas may have different hunt days and shooting times, depending on the specific area’s regulations. Shooting hours for all migratory game birds end at sunset. Daily limit is 15 per hunter.
Opening day of dove season is one of the most anticipated hunting days of the year and is a great time for fun and fellowship with friends and family. Hunters should take serious notice of how a location was prepared before hunting. Hunting migratory birds with the aid of bait is illegal, and it is the hunter’s responsibility to know if the area is baited or not. A brochure on dove field preparation and hunting regulations can be found online at www.mdwfp.com/dove.
Mossberg introduces Patriot Predator 6.5 PRC
Joining the family of suppressor and optics-ready Patriot Predator bolt-action rifles is the newest cartridge to dominate long-range shooting, the 6.5 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge), according to a news release from Mossberg.
The rifles are housed in a durable Flat Dark Earth synthetic stock with matte blue metalwork and TrueTimber Strata camouflaged-synthetic stock with Patriot Brown Cerakote metal finish and are packed with features to deliver tack-driving performance in the 6.5 PRC chambering, according to the news release.
For extended-range performance, the 6.5 PRC, designed for short-action, bolt-action rifles, offers a balance of velocity and manageable recoil combined with a flat trajectory, according to the news release. They're billed as being accurate beyond 1,000 yards.
The barrel is constructed of carbon steel and features a matte blue or Patriot Brown Cerakote finish.
