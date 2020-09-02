Mississippi rules in place for supplemental feeding, carcass transportation
Supplemental feeding is banned in any chronic wasting disease management zone (salt licks, mineral licks and feeders).
Direct contact with prions is the most effective means of transmitting CWD, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Research indicates saliva may have the highest concentration of prions. Thus, to minimize concentration of deer and potential spread of CWD, supplemental feeding is banned within any CWD management zone.
Carcasses may not be transported outside of any CWD management zone.
Research has shown that decomposed carcasses of infected animals can also contribute to transmission when prions bind to soil and plant material. Thus, movement of carcasses may introduce CWD into previously uninfected areas. Only the below products may leave the CWD management zone:
Cut/wrapped meat (commercially or privately)
Deboned meat
Hides with no head attached
Finished taxidermy
Antlers with no tissue attached
Cleaned skulls or skull plates (no brain tissue)
North Mississippi CWD Zone includes:
Alcorn, Benton, Carroll, Desoto, Grenada, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore,
Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie,
Tate, Tippah, Union, and Yalobusha counties
Issaquena CWD Zone includes:
All areas south of Highways 14 and 16
Areas west of the Yazoo River
All portions of Warren County
All areas east of the Mississippi River
For more information on CWD contact the MDWFP online at: www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/chronic-wasting-disease.
