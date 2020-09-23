OUTDOORS NOTE

Alabama Black Belt Adventures presents Black Belt bounty book
Alabama Black Belt Adventures is introducing its new book, "Traditions, Tales, and Tables/Celebrating the Black Belt's Hunting and Fishing Heritage."
The book celebrates the rich traditions of hunting and fishing that are embedded in the lives of those who call Alabama’s Black Belt home, according to a news release from the organization.
The book's cover is intended to draw readers into the pages, which are filled with images from some gifted wildlife photographers and artists that are counterbalanced by words from award-winning writers, along with recipes from some of Alabama’s nationally recognized celebrity chefs, according to the news release.
To purchase the book or find out more, write Pam Swanner at Alabama Black Belt Adventures 3066 Zelda Road, PMB #232 Montgomery, AL 36106, call 334-343-6173 or email: pam@alabamablackbeltadventures.org.
