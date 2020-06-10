State wildlife agency offers teacher workshops
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is offering teacher workshops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 13-17 at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson.
The museum’s conservation educators provide training in internationally recognized environmental education programs for teachers, according to a news release. The workshops are opportunities for teachers of every subject and grade level, including informal educators such as scout leaders, camp leaders, and youth leaders. Each day offers a different workshop with continuing education credits available.
For more information, please call the education coordinator at 601-576-6000 or email andrea.falcetto@mmns.ms.gov.
