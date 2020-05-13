OUTDOOR NOTEBOOK

90-year-old Leroy Morse harvests gobbler
Leroy Morse started turkey hunting in his retirement years and has become quite a gobbler slayer. The Purple Heart recipient and Korean War veteran located a few gobblers before the season and scored on his first hunt.
“I was hunting near the Alabama line in Lauderdale County at our old homeplace and had some hens come in pretty quick,” Morse said. “The gobbler was strutting and gobbling but stayed just out of range.”
“The gobbler came straight to me gobbling all the way and I shot him with my Remington Sportsman’s 58 shotgun,” Morse said.
Morse’s gobbler sported a 10-inch beard and sharp spurs.
–Mike Giles
