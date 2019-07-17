It’s still hanging there on the yard fence. The fence erected to keep the range cattle from tramping around the ranch house door. Here, in the way back of northwestern Colorado, no one would notice an old saddle hanging on the yard fence. Remnants of the old saddle are preserved by more than a thousand days of a blazing sun, every shred of its leather having been long ago eaten away by field mice and other varmints.
The leather has been gone so long that as the saddle lay in the dry, sunny cedar brake the remaining wood frame has turned uniformly grey, its fibers having begged for moisture and the microorganisms that cause rotting finding none.
Some cowboy found it on the dry, rocky landscape where Butch Cassidy and his sidekick known as Sundance Kid frequently traveled. In fact the pair often visited the place with the fenced yard; the old Brown Place. The aging saddle frame catches one’s eye because its unusually tall saddle horn speaks of early Spanish riders.
Its owner, like many of the earliest visitors to Brown’s Hole, was probably an outlaw who found this spot – one of the most remote locations in the West. He perhaps died there among the rocks of infected gunshot wounds, his bones and those of his horse having been chewed away by coyotes long before the Civil War started back East.
The old ranch where I camped to hunt elk was built by the Brown family. An old man in his 90s, whose name was Walker, was a child at the ranch and one day Butch and Sundance came riding fast up to the Brown Place. This happened in the late 1800s. He told me (in the 1970s) of Butch giving him a nickel and he still had it. The two outlaws rested at the ranch on their way back from holding up the train near Rock Springs (Wyoming). They would often repeat this trip and sometimes would trade for fresh horses while there, especially if they felt they were being followed. In those days, there probably was not another house between the Brown Place and Rock Springs, a day’s ride away.
Perchance the old weathered saddle was hanging there the time Sundance came along with Butch to the Brown ranch to buy a horse, his horse having run out of energy fleeing from the scene of another train robbery in Rock Springs. It seems the only extra horse on the ranch that day was a slightly broken colt that bucked wildly as Sundance held onto tightly upon his departure through the cedars – hell bent for their hideout on top of Douglas Mountain to the southwest.
A special knife
I am proud owner of a sheath knife with a past. My friend, Larry Baesler, of southwestern South Dakota, made it for me. His wife, Marcie, made the leather sheath for it. The steel came from a buggy spring that Larry found on a North Dakota prairie. Larry was one of the finest human beings I have ever met. He died of lung cancer in his 40s. I like to think the spring came from the buggy used by the U.S. Calvary to haul around the top brass like Gen. George Custer who hung around that part of our country back then and was killed in June 25, 1876 during the controversial battle at the Little Big Horn River in Montana.
The metal in the old spring could have come from a Pennsylvania steel mill. The actual story of that now polished and sharpened piece of steel remains within its molecules. But whatever truth it holds is certain to be fascinating. It lies unused in my trophy case and regularly fuels my daydreaming.
Wild horse rides
A cowboy who worked for me suggested one day that I follow him a couple hundred yards off a sandy road we used to comb Blue Mountain in northwestern Colorado for insects that destroy the thin range grass there. At the end of our walk we came upon a wild horse trap. The trap consisted of two long cables that began wide apart and gradually converged to a point, like a funnel. Onto the cables, four feet above the ground, were piled cedar branches so that a formidable fence resulted. At the junction of the funnel, an opening wide enough for three horses running abreast led into a tiny corral made of more tightly fitted cedar logs and turning sharply to the right.
My friend told of wild horseback rides, yelling and ducking cedar limbs, as he and his father chased herds of horses in the area into such traps. They broke and sold the horses, a part of their living from the harsh land. Soon the trapping became illegal and the dangerous work ended.
He told of many injuries incurred. He said if a herd stallion caught a man dismounted in the brush, he would kill the foolish cowboy in an instant. A relative was dragged to death when she was thrown and her hand was caught at the saddle horn. Her detached arm was all that was left of her, still clinging to the saddle.
Relics often reveal just a bit of their history. But that valuable message is sufficient to nourish our limitless imaginations.
