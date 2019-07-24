OTHA BARHAM: Looking back; thanks for the outdoor memories

I learned a lot during the 50 or so years I wrote about the outdoors. Much of it resulted from my weekly column in The Meridian Star. In fact most of it in one way or another happened because of the relationship I have had with The Meridian Star newspaper.
The two words, hunting and fishing, can be applied to a wider range of enjoyable happenings than any other pair of words in the language in my opinion. When you consider hand loading, gun collecting, and all the activities practiced by hunters, and fly tying, lure making and related activities that interest anglers, participation in pursuits related to each are countless. And enthusiasts can be found among old and young, rich and poor and from all cultures on earth….from the Maharajah awaiting the stealthy approach of a Bengal tiger in India to the Cajun lad with a willow pole and line in a Louisiana swamp. Each is having enjoyment in his own way.
So the subject matter for my chosen writings has been unlimited. I recall only once while deciding on a topic to write about actually being stumped for several minutes in all those years of column writing. I must have been distracted by something very troubling. It seemed there was always an abundance of topics available. Of course, the knowledge and interests of the writer is your limitation here because no one person can experience every approach to these exciting sports in a whole lifetime. Thank goodness we had to deal only with the activities and methods in our local area. Most of my writing could be digested if taken with the proverbial grain of salt, since any product of one man’s point of view could be rendered less palatable by his private likes, dislikes, whims and prejudices.
Every sportsman has his or her special way of doing things; the way he rigs a plastic worm, or whether he points, or swings or aims his shotgun. And each on is correct for that person if it’s legal and if it produces enjoyment. You may prefer to troll for your limit of bass. But I will cast for mine thank you, and we’ll both be happy. And so it should be. I am choosy when it comes to bullet weight for taking mule deer, or the type of powder to use on doves, etc. Although my wife used to tell me these tendencies are mostly due to the hardness of my head, I contend I am enjoying the sport more by exploring the details.
I hope this column reflected a wide range of outdoor interests, views and methods. And if the result for the reader was more enjoyment of the sports associated with the outdoors, I am pleased.
This column is my last scheduled column for †he Meridian Star. I want to thank all the people who assisted me through more than 40 years of column writing, minus time I was away making a living with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There was not a single person associated with The Star during all those years that I did not like. And thanks, too, to all those customers of The Meridian Star who shared their stories with me. To you all, I say thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.