Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? -Mary Oliver, “The Summer Day”
I don’t watch a lot of television, but G and I did spend some time over the holidays watching a few shows. One of those, “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” was recommended by our friend Penny Kemp, and it was outstanding.
One of his topics was how we spend our time, which is important as we do have a finite amount of it. As I thought about what I planned to do in 2022, I kept coming back to something that Patel said during the episode: “The most important commodity we all have is now.”
I thought about the quote a lot Friday night as we celebrated the coming new year and Saturday morning while packing for a hunting trip to the Mississippi Delta. I had been looking forward to the trip for several weeks, but I was also a little nervous, as it would take me out of my hunting comfort zone.
For the past few years, I had received an invitation from lifelong friend Trey Humphreys to attend the Mississippi Christian Bowhunters annual chapter hunt at the Yazoo National Wildlife Refuge near Hollandale. I had been unable to make the hunt in years prior, but after reflecting on the Ravi Patel quote, I decided to make it happen in 2022.
However, as I mentioned earlier, I was stepping out of my hunting comfort zone, as I had not bow hunted since October of 2015. With that in mind, I put in several practice sessions with my bow in order to be ready.
After several sessions, I decided that my effective range would be limited to inside of 30 yards, and I felt confident that I could pull that off if the opportunity presented itself in ideal conditions. Unfortunately, ideal conditions would prove to be scarce.
If you have lived in Mississippi very long, you realize that our winter weather can vary greatly. Such was the case this past weekend as Saturday was a “short sleeve” day with highs in the 70s as we hurried to hang our stands in advance of the coming storm.
Having hunted the refuge for several years, Trey already had a promising spot in mind for me, one that had delivered for him on past occasions. After hiking in together and hanging my stand, Trey ventured further into the swamp to hang his, and I made the trek back out to the truck.
I took my time on the walk out, enjoying the beauty of the “big woods.” The Delta has always held a special attraction for me. It’s almost as if you enter another world — or at least another country when you drop down out of the hills into that flatland. The forests and swamps seem almost primeval, as if a stegosaurus might step out of the palmettos and cypress trees at any time.
Our basecamp for the hunt was the group cabin at Leroy Percy State Park (the first state park to be established in Mississippi), and during the first night in camp we enjoyed a short devotional led by Trey and a time of fellowship around the dinner table. Later that night, I drifted off to sleep listening to the sounds of rainfall on the roof while envisioning giant delta bucks chasing does.
Those dreams ran headlong into the other side of a Mississippi winter the next morning as I sat shivering in my stand with the temps falling throughout the day while the winds howled and rain turned to sleet and then snow. I can’t remember having been that cold in a long time.
The next morning held much more promise, cold and sunny, but as the sun rose over the palmettos and cypress trees, I found myself longing for the hills back home in Winston County.
Around 9 a.m. and with no deer moving, I reasoned that if I climbed down and headed out I could be hunting back home shortly after lunch, and that’s just what I did. Within 30 minutes of climbing into my stand at the farm that afternoon, I had seen a nice six-point, and the day ended with me seeing two other nice young bucks and several does.
In the stand, I thought about how great it had been to catch up with an old friend and explore new hunting grounds. I also thought a lot about my outdoor plans for the new year, plans to hunt wild turkeys in Florida and hike another section of the AT with Dan and several of our friends, plans to fly fish new places, plans to get a barn and new critters at the farm.
It struck me that evening just how blessed I am, and as I climbed down and headed back to the farm to spend time with G, enjoying our last night together before we both headed back to work, I realized I have some great things on the horizon in 2022.
Here’s to spending your “one wild and precious life” well in 2022, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
