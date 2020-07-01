LELAND – The Board of Directors of the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Foundation have announced he 2020 Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees.
This year’s honorees are:
Joe Mac Hudspeth Jr., Oxford: One of our country’s best wildlife photographers, he has dedicated his life to capturing the natural beauty of our state. His photographers have been on 36 duck stamps and sportsman licenses. His books of Mississippi outdoor scenes are a history to our state’s vast natural resources.
John McClanahan, Columbus: One of the best fishermen our state ever produced. He was the most famous big bass guide in Florida in the days before Florida bass were stocked in lakes and reservoirs all over the country. He was also a renowned dog trainer and was one of Mississippi’s first licensed falconer.
E.O. Mitchell, Winona: A master gardener, woodsman, turkey hunter and turkey call maker. He was a nationally known call maker whose calls are on display in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D. C. His calls are highly sought after by hunters and call collectors alike. He and his twin brother, Colon, spent their entire lives enjoying the great outdoors.
Franklin Smith, Money: Mr. Smith was a pioneer conservationist who spearheaded early efforts to restore wildlife and its habitats to the Mississippi Delta. He was a well known hunter, fisherman, trapper and lure maker who fought to restore much of the lost habitat of wildlife and waterfowl to our state. Through his tireless efforts the Delta’s wildlife has thrived and much of today’s game restoration success stories lead back to his early efforts to get landowners to preserve wildlife habitat.
Victor Turner, Jr., McCool: He grew up hunting and fishing as a young child and stayed on that same trail his whole life. It has been said that if you were born to do something it will become natural for you to do it. No words could more accurately describe Mr. Turner. He was very successful in any outdoor endeavor he chose and had a thorough working knowledge of all the fish and game he pursued.
Dr. John J. Woods, Clinton: He is often referred to as the “Dean of Mississippi’s outdoor writers”. He has been promoting the great natural resources and outdoor opportunities in Mississippi for forty years. He has raised an awareness of the many great outdoorsmen of the state as well as the companies and products that many of them started. He has published over 4000 articles in the most prominent outdoor publications.
According to Billy Johnson, executive director of the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Foundation, this class of inductees have contributed much to the heritage of our state’s outdoor legacy.
“We’re very proud for them to be part of the Outdoor Hall of Fame. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are postponing the usual class induction ceremony until June 5, 2021,” Johnson said. “With the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum & Outdoor Hall of Fame being closed due to the virus, we have been adding to existing exhibits and creating new ones as well. We hope to be back open to the public as soon as possible.”
