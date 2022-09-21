Like most country boys I cut my teeth squirrel hunting with my father and grandfather and learned the ways of the woods.
After one particular hunting trip I’d not had any luck even finding a squirrel to shoot at. Dad told me that if I didn’t get a squirrel he’d take me to a special place.
As it turned out I needed a little help and that’s just what Dad had in mind. Our final stop on the hunt near Daleville was the grove area near the Sam Dale Monument. There was no monument then, only a few ancient oak trees strung out between the Baptist and Methodist Churches.
As we eased along at last light I spotted a tree that had a squirrel in it. I took a fine bead and squeezed the tigger.
“Boom!” roared the .410 Stevens single barrel as the squirrel took off. I reloaded and kept shooting as I missed time and again with a bevy of squirrels flying through the treetops like tiny gymnasts. I think I must have shot about 6 times before I finally connected and knocked my first squirrel out of the tree. I was ecstatic and it was the first success I’d tasted and it propelled me into the outdoors that would eventually lead me around the country fishing, hunting and exploring the country.
Later on another memorable trip Dad led me along a small stream where two large water oak trees stood some 20 yards apart on the banks of the stream. As he walked off into the distance and disappeared into the woods, I wondered why he had left me there by myself. I didn’t have long to ponder my situation though, as I detected a squirrel in the treetops quite a distance away.
As I continued watching the squirrel, he kept coming in my direction almost as if being pulled by an unseen, magnetic force. In minutes, the squirrel appeared overhead in the large oak tree. Pulling a fine bead on his head I slowly squeezed the trigger of my Remington .22 rifle.
Crack-pow! My first squirrel fell some 40-feet down and was dead before impact. Before I could get up to retrieve the squirrel, I was stopped in my tracks as I spotted another squirrel moving in my direction.
After settling down and getting comfortable, I quickly and quietly dispatched one squirrel after another until I had my limit of eight squirrels without ever moving again. Now it all makes sense to me, though I had no idea of anything like this being possible at the time. Those two oak trees were “feed trees” and were bearing acorns profusely. Dad and all of the squirrels in the woods knew this also. Dad had learned about the feed trees through the valuable experience of time in the woods.
There’s no time like the present and many young hunters will have an opportunity to get their first crack at a squirrel Sept. 24 - 30, if they have a parent, adult or mentor to take them.
There’s just nothing like being able to get into the woods as a youngster and learn how to be quiet, when to move and when to shoot. Squirrel hunting gives kids an opportunity to learn the ways of the woods and get to know some of the animals and hopefully be successful at harvesting some of those young squirrels.
Many a successful deer hunter cut their teeth on squirrel hunting, and it taught them well. I learned from my father and Paw paw as they taught me the ways of the woods, how to hunt squirrels, what they sounded like and how to call up one.
Yep, I learned how to bark like a squirrel and believe me the other squirrels will answer you and reveal your location. Sometimes you can slip up on them quietly and make a head shot with a .22 rifle, or even a shotgun.
Paul Meek and Jeffrey Wood both make excellent squirrel calls, and they can give you a few instructions on how to use them if you call them or make a visit. In addition to the exciting action a kid can have during a hunt, squirrels make excellent table fare if you know how to tenderize them and cook them up right.
There is nothing much better than southern fried squirrel, squirrel gravy and biscuits. If you don’t have a child or grandchild, then you just might find a youngster in your neighborhood to become a mentor and change their lives forever. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comast.net.
