Getting back to the basics is something that I like to do regularly, and that means getting back to nature, to the woods and on the water. When I’m concentrating on getting that fish to bite, all of my stress just melts away. During the fall and winter I head to the woods as I did yesterday looking for peace, quiet and stress relief.
“The further you get from the farm, the earth, woods, the black loam soil or red dirt, the further you get from the reality of life and death.”
A struggle goes on each day as nature is filled with predators looking for their next meal, and for them to survive something has to die. It’s the way of nature’s order in the animal world: The strong survive and the weak give their lives so that others may live.
My thoughts of politics, work and 401K’s melted away as I sat high atop a white oak tree, in God’s great outdoors in the Bogue Flower Hills west of Meridian. I was hunting for a deer, hoping to harvest a plump doe for their succulent venison, including backstrap, tenderloin and smoked sausage — no preservatives added.
Listening to the sounds of the woods I realized that squirrels were feeding and cavorting through the treetops as they cut acorns and feasted on a veritable smorgasbord of food. Many succulent white oak acorns were being devoured and many were plummeting to the earth below.
White Oak Ridge is my favorite place to bow hunt deer during the early fall as the acorns are plentiful, and they attract a lot of does and yearlings. Now is the time to harvest meat for the freezer, buck hunting will be done later when the weather gets cold and the bucks go to rutting and chasing does. No does will be harvested around here after early December. They will be bait, chum, for the rutting bucks.
But for now I look for a doe and think I’m in the perfect place.
With the acorns dropping all around me I notice one large tree is actually dropping acorns like rain, but no squirrels are in the tree. Squirrels, hawks and an occasional red Pileated woodpecker occupy the treetops around me and providing much-appreciated viewing.
Intuition told me that something was approaching from my left, almost directly behind and below me. I cut my eyes to the left and caught sight of a small deer feeding my way.
Tick, tick, tick, came the sounds of another deer’s hoofbeats against the freshly fallen leaves. This one was directly behind me, and I watched intently as she walked past me and stopped 20 yards out front, feeding on fresh white oak acorns.
My timing had been right, and the acorns were attracting the deer who were unaware of my position. The temperature had plummeted, and the deer were on the move, and they were coming to my ridge filled with white oaks.
As one deer fed by me, yet another stopped directly under my stand munching on white oak acorns.
“Crunch, crunch, crunch.” My anticipation grew as I heard the doe eating the acorns, but I couldn’t see her beneath me.
Finally she eased directly in front of me, a scant 20 yards out. With the last rays of daylight disappearing, I centered the crosshairs of my Wicked Ridge Crossbow on the deer and squeezed the trigger.
“Whap!” The Rage Hypodermic broadhead smacked the deer, and she whirled and went crashing through the woods. I could tell she was running into saplings and finally heard her crash, and all went silent. I waited until pitch black enveloped the woods and started my trek.
I found my arrow partially buried in the earth, with the nock shining a bright glow. Beside it was a speck of blood, lit up by my head lamp.
I relish all aspects of hunting and tracking a deer sends my anticipation soaring. As I followed the blood trail the blood kept increasing and I found several saplings the deer had run into and left blood on them about 18 inches high.
My pursuit only lasted a few minutes as the deer had run about 125 yards and piled up. The Rage broadhead had hit paydirt and gave me a swift, clean kill.
There’s nothing much better than getting back to nature, escaping the stress and hurried pace of everyday life, and harvesting succulent venison in the process. Satisfaction filled my being every bit as much as a trophy buck would have on this day and this hunt. Antlers will come later in the season, and I’ll relish the opportunity to harvest a wise old buck.
But for now, I’m thankful to provide my family with succulent venison tenderloin, smoked sausage and backstrap. Carpe Diem!
