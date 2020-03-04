“Geeobblle, obble, obble” thundered an old tom in response to my owl hoot during an early morning hunt. I quickly made my way to the ridgetop near the gobbler’s roost and set up on top of the hill. The gobbler belted out more gobbles from his lofty perch high atop a white oak tree. For a second, I thought I heard a double gobble or maybe a second bird.
Though the gobbler had beat me a few times before, this time I brought along Mark McPhail and Paul Meek turkey calls for back up.
Thunderous gobbles rained down on us as the bad bird was fired up and looking for a hen. I sent out a few sultry purrs and mixed in a few clucks for good measure with Mark McPhail’s turkey call. The gobbler almost went into a rage as it continued to gobble at crows, other birds and gobblers from far away. He was feeling it and didn’t want another suitor to move in on his gal.
“Flop, flop, flop” sounded the tell-tale sound of wingbeats as the gobbler sailed down towards my position.
All was quite for awhile and I wondered if it was over.
Gobble, obble, obble” sounded off the enraged bird as he hit the ground and continued gobbling at everything including the McPhail hen call.
Fifty-five minutes into the hunt the gobbler stalled just over the ridge from me and went silent again. After about 15 minutes I noticed him moving at an angle towards me through the thick brush. He was in range but didn’t present a shot and he disappeared without ever offering an opportunity.
Twenty minutes late he gobbled about 250 yards north of me way up the hollow. I thought it was over but just had to try again. I moved about 80 yards and set up on the next ridge.
This time I called to him from with my Paul Meek Lacewood and wild cherry box call. He thundered in response and the game was on again. I purred to let him know where I was and prepared for battle. He boomed another gobble about halfway to me, making his move for this unseen hen. About 10 minutes later I stroked a few yelps and purred for good measure. This time he thundered an instant response just over the rise.
I caught a glimpse of his fan tail through a small opening in the thicket about 40 yards away. For the next 20 minutes he strutted and gobbled at me but never budged.
And then he vanished, and there was only silence. By this point we had been locked in a game of chess and a duel of death for over two hours. Ten minutes went by with still nary a peep.
Gobble, obble, obble, thundered the wise old bird 125 yards southeast of me. The game was still on. But he’d passed me by. I quickly moved about twenty yards so that I could see him approaching up the ridge from the south.
I hit the Paul Meek box call again and was answered by a resounding gobble. A few minutes went by and he gobbled again and started drumming just out of sight.
I pulled my gun tight to my cheek and peered down the barrel and aimed the sights in his direction.
Time stood still as every part of my body ached from being on edge for almost three hours.
“Gobble, obble, obble” thundered wise old bird just over the rise. Then the thunderbird strutted into view.
“Tic-boom” roared my turkey gun as the gobbler spiraled into his death flop over the knoll. We’d been in a duel for over 3 hours and it had ended in triumph with a little help from my friends.
I paused to reflect on the morning hunt and the blessings I’ve received from a couple of living legends in the turkey world.
Thanks Paul Meek and Mark McPhail, I couldn’t have done it without you.
