Fall is harvest time in the Mississippi outdoors. As the days shorten and the temperature cools off, activity increases in the woods and on the waters. There’s so much to see and do but so little time. Sometimes deciding what to do next is the only problem because there is so much to do.
•Dove Hunting — There’s not much doubt that dove hunting is a favorite pastime of many hunters, as it’s a time to renew old friendships and get together for some good-natured ribbing and bragging about who killed the most or missed the most. Old times are rarely forgotten, and dove hunts are a good time bring up some of those days of yore over a tasty meal after a successful dove hunt.
•Bowhunting — With the advent of new bow technology, which allows more people to hunt with bows and arrows, there’s just no limit to who can hunt with a bow or crossbow. Many ladies, teenagers and older adults have taken up the sport of bowhunting because the bows are lighter, faster, easier to pull back and almost anybody can pull back a bow or crank up a crossbow. Crossbows are deadly fast and accurate, and they’re fun to use as the deer are much calmer and easier to spot.
•Squirrel hunting — Squirrel hunting has traditionally been a staple for young children and teenagers as well as anybody who likes action. Squirrels are plentiful almost everywhere you go, and they make fun and challenging targets with .22 rifles and small-gauge shotguns. The squirrels are tasty and make the best brown gravy you will ever eat with a homemade biscuit. When tenderized in the pressure cooker and simmered in brown gravy like Maw Maw Nolen or Grandmother Giles used to make, there’s just isn’t anything much finer.
•Rabbit hunting — Though rabbit hunting has become more of a late-season hunting pursuit due to modern-day deer hunting practices, it’s still a top choice after a frost hits. The action is fantastic, and the sport of rabbit hunting is challenging and fast-paced. Rabbits have white meat, unlike the squirrels, and they make much finer eating. Few things are better than a meal of fried rabbit, biscuits, taters and brown gravy.
•Crappie fishing — By mid to late October, the crappie are ganging up and moving shallower. Sometimes they relate to the creek channels and dropoff areas and just move up toward the surface, and sometimes they will move toward the shallow water shelves, stumps and logs, but they’ll be ready to inhale your favorite jig, spinner or minnow. The action can be fast and furious as they feed up in anticipation of the coming winter and spawn that follows.
•Bass fishing — There’s never a bad time to go bass fishing, though the hot summer is pretty tough on old folks these days. Fall bass fishing can be some of the best fishing of the year as the bass school up and feed heavily off of ledges, dropoff areas and points. They will usually attack spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwater lures with equal ferocity after the water has cooled off.
•Duck hunting — The sloughs and creeks in this part of the state will fill up after the southern migration hits, and fantastic fall duck hunting can be experienced all over the state. In the Delta region there will be more ducks and more opportunities, but there’s just nothing more challenging than trying to hit woodies sizzling through the treetops or exploding off of sloughs and creeks.
•Quail hunting — Though there are a few places you can find a covey or two of quail, most quail are shot on preserves these days. However, they are still challenging, fun and exciting when you can get a group of friends together. There’s nothing better than watching a bird dog on point and seeing them flush the quail. Quail is my favorite wild game to eat, as the white meat is scrumptious when fried, simmered in gravy or cooked on the grill.
•Hog hunting — No matter how you slice it, hogs make some of the best smoked sausage anywhere. If you can harvest a hog or two, you could have enough smoked sausage to last the year, and you’d be doing everyone a favor by exterminating them, as they are predators and almost impossible to eradicate.
•Deer hunting — Hunting the wily white-tailed deer is an experience that most people enjoy. Young and old, boys and girls, it doesn’t matter — if you want to hunt deer, there’s a place for almost anybody. Many youngsters get to harvest their first deer and help control the deer population as well. Trophy deer are fun and exciting to hunt and kill, but they are also tasty when prepared right and handled with care. Venison is great made in sausage or cut in steaks, roasts, soups and stews. If you handle with care and get them put up properly, the meat is good for you with the low-fat content, and it’s tasty, too. As George Blackwell was oft to say, “It’s so good it will make you slap your grandmother!”
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
