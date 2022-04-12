Carl Wolfe experienced the hunt of a lifetime recently. The unexpected hunt occurred while he hunted a remote area of Newton County with his lifelong friend Greg Shoemaker.
Though they were going to hunt a few days, together things were not looking good after a couple of days. In fact, the gobblers had not cooperated at all, not even gobbling to reveal their locations.
“We spent a couple days looking for a bird to hunt but didn’t hear a gobble from anything,” Wolfe said. “The next day, it was more of the same as we never got on a bird that day, either.”
Though things were looking grim, Wolfe didn’t give up despite being discouraged. He was determined to make the best of it, though, and got up early even though he was a bit worn down.
“The next morning, I made some coffee and got dressed and then went outside the camp house, and one started gobbling,” Wolfe said. “I got my hunting stuff and started walking toward where I heard him gobble, and all of a sudden, the birds were lighting up and going crazy.”
Wolfe sat down and listened and waited until one gobbled close by.
“He flew down, so I called to him, and four turkeys gobbled!” Wolfe exclaimed. “I was getting excited, then and all of a sudden things got quiet. I made another call, and all of them went crazy gobbling and cutting up again.”
By now, Wolfe didn’t quite know which way to look, so he stayed put and faced where he heard the last gobbler in the tree. Suddenly, he heard something moving slightly to his rear, and he turned ever so slowly and saw a gobbler to his left directly behind him.
“The gobbler had a Jake with him, and he was putting on a showing in full strut,” Wolfe said. “He was turning circles, doing figure eights and pirouetting all the while gobbling at most any noise. The gobbler went behind a tree, and I spun around to get a better shot. I eased around super slowly and pulled my gun up, and when the gobbler stepped out from behind the tree, he gobbled and stuck his head out, so I just pulled the trigger and shot.”
“Boom!” The shotgun roared, and the turkey began his death flop.Wolfe walked over, saw his long spurs and grabbed him to try to keep him from leaving, but he was flapping and flopping and spurring anything in sight, so it wasn’t as easy as he thought it might be. When you grab a wounded bird with razor-sharp spurs, you are in for a whooping, and Wolfe held on tightly until the gobbler’s flopping subsided. Though he was a little shook up, he was no worse for the wear.
“I finally knocked him in the head as he was spurring me,” he said. “Then I picked him up and started back toward the camp, and he was getting heavier and heavier, so I stopped a minute and noticed he had more than one beard. Greg met me about halfway back and was amazed at the number of beards and size of the spurs.”
Said Shoemaker, “That turkey has four beards! And look at the size of those spurs!”
The gobbler was the trophy of Wolfe’s lifetime and sported four beards, measuring 5½ inches, 6½ inches, 10⅛ inches and 6¼ inches. It also had 1½-inch spurs and weighed 19.8 pounds.
“I guess you could say that was the most perfect hunt I’ve ever been on,” he said. “I called the gobbler up with a Woodhaven Toxic Orange mouth call and shot him using a Franchi 12-Gauge Affinity shotgun with #9 TSS Hevi-shot. You know, you’re always wondering what you could have done differently when you miss a gobbler or get beaten by them, but this time I thought about what I could have done differently for just a second. But after thinking about it, I wouldn’t have changed anything about that hunt because everything was just perfect.”
Perfect indeed, Wolfe had taken advantage of the opportunity and harvested the gobbler of his lifetime. Carpe Diem!
