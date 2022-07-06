MIKE GILES: The last gobbler

As the final days of turkey season wound down, I was desperately searching for one more gobbler. I stood high atop a peak overlooking the magnificent Bogue Phalia Hills west of Meridian but didn’t hear a peep out of a gobbler or a hen for that matter.
After covering a lot of ground and stopping at all of the old listening spots I decided to run and gun by covering a ridgetop that ran a couple miles to the north along the old CCC road.
The woods came alive with the sounds of crows, whippoorwills and owls but still no gobblers sounded off. I stopped and called about every 75 to 100 yards along the old logging road that was the highest point of the hills. I alternated calling with my mouth, slate and box call at each spot. I did my best to shock a gobbler from a lovesick tom, but I wasn’t having much luck.
I stopped on the highest peak about 300 yards before the road stopped abruptly above a fresh cutover and cut, cackled, and called with the slate and box but still didn’t hear a peep. Making my way down the ridge I walked through a small ridgetop field and topped again at the northern end and called one last time.
“Yelp, yelp, yelp. Prrrr, prrr, prrrr.”
“Gobble, gobble, obble” thundered an old gobbler from deep in the hollow. I could hardly make it out at first but then he closed the distance in short order, almost to the peak where I had called from only 10 minutes earlier. He’d obviously heard me and was making his way there when he screamed a lusty response to my last call.
I turned and walked back and took a seat just off the old logging road that came through the hilltop patch. By now the grass in the patch was waste high and not conducive for turkeys walking through unless they were feeding on the seeds that were sprouting at the tops.
Suddenly, he double gobbled just over the rise about 75 yards distant and he was coming fast. I barely had time to steady my Benelli shotgun on my knee before he walked in front of my gun barrel.
“Boom!” As the shotgun roared the gobbler collapsed into the high grass. I jumped up and ran towards the bird and he jumped up and ran out in front of me. I put the bead on it for a second and hesitated and he ran off.
As I ran up to the shot site the gobbler, I’d shot started flopping and flapping and cutting flips three foot high before completing his dance of death. I was glad I had passed on his sidekick as I didn’t have a clue there was more than one gobbler. The one I’d shot had actually disappeared in the heavy grass.
As it turned out that was the last gobbler that I harvested on that track of land. I found out by accident that the timber company was going to clear cut the timber the next winter and they destroyed the turkey habitat and wiped out a generation of timber growth.
Several thousand acres had been cut with my lease being the last to stand before it fell victim. Sadly, the acreage on all sides of it had been replanted with pine plantations and they were all so thick now that a turkey couldn’t walk through it.
Though I could have shot two gobblers accidentally, I’m glad that I let the last one walk. I’d left at least one gobbler for seed with the promise of a few more to come, hopefully.
Sadly, the turkeys that lived in this core area will have to move on to find another place to live after the plantation pines get thick. It will be 12 to 15 years before the underbrush thins out as there is no thinning or burning on most of the timber company lands these days.
With turkey numbers going down around the country each year the future is dimmer as a multitude of things are hurting the population. Habitat and timber management changes have led to less thinning and burning which has been detrimental to turkeys in many places.
Predator numbers including hawks, bobcats, coons, hogs and coyotes are increasing each year also. Higher powered shotguns and improved shot shells have extended the killing range and changed the game also.
Though I’ll probably not live long enough to see the prime turkey habitat rebound in that area, I’m glad to have experienced the thrill of the hunt just once more.
I’ll cherish my hunts and opportunities that I have had there the last 40 years and remember one last victorious spring gobbler hunt in God’s Great Outdoors.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email .
