Greg Tabb is an outdoorsman who loves hunting and has developed quite a talent at training German Shorthair Pointers. He’s known far and wide for the quality puppies that he produces, but sometimes he just doesn’t know how a dog will turn out.
Tabb already had several dogs and didn’t need another “house dog” when his wife and daughter proposed bringing a new Chihuahua into the fold. The tiny pup likely wouldn’t make it, but the ladies were game to try. Amazingly, the pup was nursed back to life by his wife, Jennifer, and daughter Hannah. She could never get the hang of “house training,” so she was relegated to a yard dog’s life, which isn’t too bad in the country.
But could she survive and run with the big dogs?
“Every time I came out of the house, Sophie was there and became my shadow,” Tabb said. “She wanted to go everywhere with me, and I couldn’t help but like the little chihuahua that had taken a liking to me.
“I shot a doe, and it went out into the cutover. It was so thick I couldn’t find a blood trail, but Sophie went with me and found that deer in no time.”
Johnny Cumberland, of Meridian, shot a rack buck this past Jan. 8 during the late season at 300 yards.
“We found blood and trailed the buck across a cutover, across a beaver slough and lost the trail after it crossed a hardwood bottom,” Cumberland said. “We were just finding specks of blood, so we quit looking.”
The next morning they called Greg Tabb and took Sophie to the last place they found blood. Though it had been about 16 hours since the shot, Sophie picked up the cold trail quickly.
“We found a speck of blood about every 50 yards, and she tracked the buck across a stream and continued another 200 yards until she found him,” Tabb said.
Said Cumberland, “I can assure you that I would never have recovered that buck if Sophie hadn’t found him.”
This was just icing on the cake for Tabb and Sophie as her legend grows with each deer recovery. She’s 9 years old now and has been recovering deer for the last eight years and hasn’t let up yet.
“I’ve got a little camo collar with a light on it, and when I get it down Sophie gets ready because she knows she’s going to get to work and have some fun,” Tabb said. “She just loves it so much.
“She’ll go through thick briars and rabbit holes like nothing else. I’ll put her in the truck with me and leave an old jacket in there with her and go to the woods to hunt while she waits on me, and she’ll be there when I return. We’ve found a many a deer by taking her with us on hunts, and we don’t have to drive home to get her and bring her back.”
Tabb has gone all over East Mississippi recovering deer, and the more people that hear about the legend of Sophie, the more people call for her services in times of need.
“We have a lot of people from Louisiana hunting near my home, and we get a call when the chips are down and they can’t recover a deer,” Tabb said. “She has become known far and wide over several states due to her tracking prowess.”
Sophie was the first dog Tabb used to track deer, and that happened because she had a good nose for picking up scent, and she was a natural.
“Sophie’s found deer that were still alive, and she gives me signals to let me know that” Tabb said. “People can hardly believe it; she’s just so good. She tracked one for a little boy from Houma, Louisiana, that was hunting up here, too.
“There’s just nothing better than helping kids and finding the deer for them and seeing their excitement when we recover them. They’ll high-five each other and are so excited.”
A bad storm came through the area right after Tabb’s son had shot a deer at last light, and it got away from them.
“That deer went into the swamp and went across Possum Creek,” Tabb said. “I was kind of worried about Sophie getting across, but as soon as I put my foot on a log to cross the creek I heard, ‘Ka-loop!’ and saw Sophie swimming across the creek. She went up the hill, across the swamp and after the deer. I knew then that she had the heart of a lion!”
The heart of a lion indeed, and how ironic coming from such a diminutive but inspirational dog.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.