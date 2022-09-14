The older I get and the longer I fish the more I learn that there are still “new ideas” that are better than the old ways. If you think you know all there is to know about fishing, then you are going to fall behind others because there’s sure to be another angler like Charlie Noak designing new products that make things easier for anglers of all ages. Noak designed a tieless hook for people with disabilities and others who have problems seeing those tiny hook eyelets.
“We designed our patented Valley Tieless Fishing Tackle for people in need of an easier-to-use fishing hook – one that helps them overcome physical or visual restrictions,” said Noak.
“I love to fish, but as I got older, I found I needed to wear reading glasses to tie a hook on my line. After enduring many days on the water where I struggled to find and wear my cheaters while fishing, I had enough. I went to work creating a hook that I could attach to my fishing line without glasses. After some trial and error – and extensive testing – I came up with the Tieless Fishing Hook.”
Well, the tieless hook concept really took off, so Noak decided to create a line of easy-to-use clasps so folks could quickly change lures without having to tie complex knots or wrestle with a hard-to-close clasp. And then he invented the original EZ Clasp for crank baits.
The EZ clasps were a success, so he kept going. He went on to create the EZ Clasp Mini for smaller lures, jigs, and other tackle where a smaller clasp is better. This allows people of all ages, abilities, and experiences to enjoy the outdoors while fishing.
Can you believe that? Everybody likes things easier and fishing with these new style hooks and clasps make it easier for everyone.
“Valley Tieless Fishing Tackle helps give lots of people the opportunity to go fishing, on their own, when it would be a major challenge with ordinary fishing tackle,” Noak said. “Personally, nothing makes me happier than seeing our American heroes – men, women, children, and the elderly – hold a fish and a smile! We’re proud that Valley Tieless Fishing is here to help make that happen.
“I am very excited about these products,” said Karen Lutto, owner of Hunter Outdoor Communications. “Being able to get more people out fishing and enjoying the great outdoors is what we like to do.”
“Valley Tieless Fishing Tackle will bring so many new people to the sport and bring many others back to it. It is going to be very exciting and rewarding for all of us” continued Lutto.
“Why finesse something that you don’t have to,” Noak said. “Everybody likes easy. I can’t guarantee you’ll catch more fish, but I guarantee it will be easier to fish if you use our hooks and clasps.”
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tipler, Wisconsin, Valley Tieless Fishing Tackle designs and manufactures fishing tackle for people with physical or visual restrictions or anyone that needs or desires an easier-to-use fishing hook or clasp. These no-tie fishing products make tying a hook or changing lures simple. For more information on Valley Tieless Fishing Tackle visit https://thetielesshook.com/ or call 262-225-3437.
